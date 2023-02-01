 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 evokes mixed response from agri industry players, farmer bodies

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:08 PM IST

Godrej Agrovet Managing Director Balram Yadav termed the Budget a" tech-focused-inclusive Budget for Indian farmers," while Syngenta India Chief Sustainability Officer KC Ravi said it will catapult the agriculture ecosystem to greater heights.

The fertiliser budgetary allocation of Rs 1.75 lakh crore is lower than last fiscals revised estimates (Representative image)

Agri industry players and farmer bodies on Wednesday gave mixed response to the Budget, saying it did not focus on edible oils, reducing GST on agri inputs and raising financial aid to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme.

"Although the government has taken many far-reaching and good-resulting steps in this Budget in the interest of agriculture and farmers, still the expectations of farmers were more," said Raghvendra Patel of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS).

