Budget 2023-24| Government likely to slow privatisation and divestment as election draws near

Shweta Punj
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:39 PM IST

The Modi government has stepped into election gear and policies that may possibly antagonise a certain section of the electorate will not figure in the budget.

Budget 2023 will likely set a very conservative target for divestment and defer privatisation of banks and insurance companies a year ahead of general elections, government sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has stepped into election gear and policies that may possibly antagonise certain sections of the electorate will not find a mention in the budget. The government’s aggressive divestment and privatisation agenda will also take a back seat, people aware of the situation told Moneycontrol.

“Divestment pool is shrinking; from 2014 onwards, nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore has been divested. The government cannot go below 51 percent (of the shareholding of a public sector company) unless there is privatisation. And handing over control of big companies is not on the cards,” said one of the people.

The residual companies that are yet to be divested are largely in the small and mid-cap space. “It’s not easy to divest equity in these companies, it can lead to a collapse of stock prices,” added is this another person or the same person cited above (Same person cited above)

The Centre had proposed privatisation of two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the 2021-22 budget and unveiled a public sector enterprise policy aimed at reducing the presence of government in running businesses.

But bank privatisation too, in all likelihood, will be put on the back burner. Officials say that the focus now is to deliver on divestments that are underway, with IDBI Bank’s sale being a big priority.