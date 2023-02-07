 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE Q3 net profit drops 16%; revenue from operations up 6%

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 51.6 crore in three months ended December 2022.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 61.3 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

However, the bourse's revenue from operations grew 6 per cent to Rs 204 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 192.8 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal 2021-22.

"Overall, BSE reported a sustained third quarter result amidst a difficult market environment. 2022 was a period of transition for the BSE, and as we embark on a new journey in the new Financial Year, I believe that a balanced business model will enable us to grow much higher," Sundararaman Ramamurthy, MD and CEO of BSE, said.