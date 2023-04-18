 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Broking’s demise exaggerated; don’t see more RBI rate hikes: Edelweiss’s Rashesh Shah

Santosh Nair
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Broking will only get bigger because the market has grown over the years. Volumes have gone up, there have been consolidation and changes in all parts of the industry, says the founder of Edelweiss Financial Services

Rashesh Shah, founder of Edelweiss Financial Services

The move to extend the Application Supported By Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility to secondary market share transactions has stoked predictions that broking as a business may soon become irrelevant because of cheaper technology and tighter regulations.

Rashesh Shah, the founder of Edelweiss Financial Services, disagrees with the hypothesis. In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, he spoke on a range of issues. Edited excerpts of the interview:

On why broking will survive

People have written obituaries of broking many times in the past. I have heard it thrice in the last two decades. But I don’t think the business is finished. It will only get bigger because the market has grown over the years. Volumes have gone up, there has been consolidation and changes in all parts of the industry. And I am speaking from personal experience here.