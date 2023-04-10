 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
British bike maker Triumph transfers its India sales, marketing ops to Bajaj Auto

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

The development is part of the strategic partnership between the two companies announced in 2020 under which they planned to collaborate to create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles.

As part of the partnership, the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto but will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to operate in line with Triumph's global standards, the statement said. (Representative image)

Bajaj Auto Ltd and British bike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Monday said they have completed transfer of the latter's India sales and marketing operations to the Indian firm.

The two companies would also be launching a jointly developed mid-sized range of bikes later this year.

The partnership offers Triumph an opportunity to further build their business as the portfolio expands, Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said in a statement.