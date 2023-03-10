 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Branded real estate developers make a beeline for Noida and Gurugram with luxury launches

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Most of these are expected to be priced at Rs 10,000-20,000 per square foot and offer separate clubs, spas, Italian flooring and concierge services as the rise in work-from-home post-pandemic spurs demand for luxury apartments.

Real estate major DLF was in the news recently after a video that went viral on social media claimed that its not-yet-launched luxury project in Gurugram was a hit with buyers. The company is expected to have sold 1,137 flats within a few days. The 3,900 square feet apartments were being offered at a base price of Rs 18,000 per square foot.

That’s not all. In Noida too, a broker Moneycontrol visited has been flooded with calls from customers for luxury projects that are being discussed in Whatsapp groups but not yet launched in the market. The market is abuzz with news that L&T may launch a luxury offering in Sector 128, so might M3M in Sector 94 and County Group in Sector 115 and Max Estates. Most of these are expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 per sq ft and Rs 20,000 per sq ft. The entry of branded developers is expected to change the landscape of the city, which has all along been an affordable market, say real estate experts.

This price tag comes with fully loaded apartments with separate clubs, spas, Italian flooring, concierge services, and most important a promise of much-needed after-sales maintenance. Customers comprise end-users who are high networth individuals, CXOs, CEOs and those wanting to upgrade their homes. Investors are also gradually trickling in.