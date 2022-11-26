 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boss a narcissist? It is good for business

M Muneer & Gayatri Krishnamurthy
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Narcissism brings with it an abundance of confidence and a capacity to take risks, which are much needed as SMEs grapple with a world upended by Covid. The need for ‘shameless’ self-promotion is just what social media orders and is good for business

In one of our earlier articles, we discussed narcissism and the toxic impact it can have on the work culture and employees of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). But there are positive aspects of narcissism, as well. Yes, there are.

Psychologist and thought leader Barry Johnson proposes a polarity map way to manage narcissism. How does it benefit the leadership of an SME that is trying to navigate a chaotic world?

Benevolence, humanitarianism and altruism are some of the opposites of narcissism. Is it possible to manage the two polarities and become more self-aware, and thereby, more productive? Can SMEs leverage the positive aspects of narcissism, which includes great confidence, a capacity for risk-taking and resilience — the must-haves in a world grappling with coronavirus turbulence?

There is evidence that narcissism is desirable in some areas like making first contact and a good first impression, giving presentations and standing out from the crowd. High-profile entrepreneurs are often associated with narcissism. Studies have shown that it positively correlates with the inclination of an individual to start a business.

Social media plays a big part in showing off and “shameless” promotion, which is associated with the higher end of the narcissism scale. On the lower end are reticence and the absence of any self-promotion because of the fear of being perceived as a jackass.

It is important to understand the need for narcissism. Look at the larger picture and long-term goals to see which positive aspects of the trait should be retained or emulated and to what degree.