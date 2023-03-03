 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Book on data-driven social development launched at Raisina Dialogue event

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

The book is the third in a series published by Reliance Foundation and ORF about transformations in development and governance.

Jagannatha Kumar at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 event.

A book that focuses on how data is driving social impact at the grassroots was launched during the Raisina Dialogue event on March 3.

Titled 'Micro Matters: Using Development for Data in the Era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution',  the book is the third in a series published by Reliance Foundation and ORF about transformations in development and governance.

The book explores eight interventions by organisations in India that are advancing the country’s D4D agenda by gathering data; processing it to evolve insights; translating insights into actions; and making a social impact. It also identifies key replicable lessons from the design and execution of these initiatives.

Introducing the book, Jagannatha Kumar, CEO, Reliance Foundation, said the cases it describes are examples of the D4D approach that is a core priority of the Indian G20 Presidency.