Book excerpt | Urbanization and the role of Indian cities in the 21st century

Mar 26, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Excerpted from India's Blind Spot: Understanding and Managing Our Cities by Devashish Dhar, with permission from HarperCollins India.

India’s urbanization will change the world forever, whether for better or for worse only time will tell. (Image: AFP)

Public policy specialist Devashish Dhar explores some key concerns around urbanization in India's Blind Spot. These include: "governance deficit, infrastructure shortfall, mismanagement of land, lack of focus on growing city economies, improper access to potable water, incessant flooding, traffic congestion, insufficient urban green and public spaces, and the marginalization of the urban poor, migrants and vulnerable communities". The following excerpt from the book looks at urbanization in India and impact it will have on global trends.

Urbanization is a work in progress that continues to baffle, disappoint, encourage and inspire humankind. Cities are melting pots of innovation that are on constant boil to improve the quality of life of their inhabitants. Unarguably, the world’s greatest events have taken place in cities: the start of large-scale infrastructure projects, the birth of many new religions, the study of natural sciences, creation of the nation state system, sophistication in technology and commerce, onset of financial transactions, printing and dissemination of information, creation of colonial ambitions and colonies, new forms of travel and interaction, globalization leading to high specialization of the workforce, the advent of social media, advances in medicine, the journey to space, journeys to the depths of the seas and oceans—and much more. If it were not for cities and what they have given us, we would have progressed from nothing to even less. Much of what we see and live with is a function of urbanization and cities.

In understanding the world’s longest-running experiment—urbanization—we stumble across facts and themes that run contrary to the popular imagination on cities. Indians, for instance, have a romanticized view of rural areas, coupled with uninformed disdain. This romanticized view finds acceptance globally, even among the most evolved minds. It comes from a good place though—a longing for clean air and water, for greater prosperity (minus the forces of congestion, competition and housing and population density), and the need for being in harmony with nature. The fact is that cities—birthed out of villages—can also offer some hope and reconciliation to these desires. However, more than meeting some of these desires, we must realize that cities are our only hope for a broader and deeper prosperity given the ever-growing population globally—and more so in India.