BMW C400 GT review | Why we think it is the best scooter in India

Let’s be honest, the only reason you’re reading this review is because you want to know how quick and fast the BMW C400 GT maxi-scooter is.

It’s very quick and fast. When you wring its throttle open from a standstill, it catapults off the line and shoots off to the horizon, guaranteeing traffic-light bragging rights.

I did this—unnecessarily—several times just to see the jaw drop of those riding bigger machines. Before you know it, you are at 100 kph and the C400 GT pulls cleanly to a top speed of close to 140 kph and it doesn’t struggle at any point.

Its 350cc engine, making 34 bhp and 35 Nm, is smooth, refined and has lots of gusto—highway cruising at 120 kph is a breeze, and that large windscreen offers excellent protection.

I only had the seat of my pants as a recording device but even so, it felt like the big (and heavy– it’s 214 kg) scooter was quicker through the acceleration runs than some medium-sized motorcycles I’ve ridden. This is great news for those looking for a thrilling riding experience.

It’s also good news for those looking for an all-round riding experience, as the C400 GT is happy to crawl in traffic without overheating. Its exhaust note is a bit underwhelming, though— something this rapid needs a more robust noise coming out of the exhaust pipe.

The Beemer backs up the fireworks with great ride and handling characteristics. This is a Europe-spec scooter, so I expected the ride to be on the stiff side but I was mistaken.

The C400 GT comes with pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the back and a telescopic fork up front, and both setups did a surprisingly good job in rough road conditions.

The scooter felt firmly planted at all times and even the biggest pothole I could find didn’t cause a thud or crash, especially at the front. Indeed, this thing probably has the best ride quality of any scooter on sale here.

In terms of handling, despite its 1,500 mm wheelbase, the C400 GT’s 214 kg weight is distributed evenly, so it feels quite light and agile even at higher than usual cornering speeds (the tyres, which are very grippy and wide, also help here). The Bybre brakes are sharp and haul the scooter in quickly and offer a good amount of feedback as well.

All good so far, then. The good news continues in the design department— C400 GT is far and away the most striking scooter on our roads and will guarantee attention, all those BMW badges help, too.

It’s big, for starters, bigger than any other scooter and even some motorcycles. Viewed head-on, it has an imposing and wide presence, with those large headlights, DRLs and windscreen.

There are some sharp creases in the apron, and the vertical indicators are very cool. In profile, the most prominent element is the huge footboard, which adds to the appearance of length.

The rear is also wide, and the LED taillight and indicators are well integrated. Overall, this is a sporty, aggressive design that will appeal to many.

Fit and finish levels are excellent, as they should be, at this price. All the switches, the superb TFT screen, the fuel filler cap, the seat—all of them look like they could be on more exotic motorbikes.

You can pair your phone to the screen for notifications and navigation but the scooter uses BMW’s maps, not Google Maps.

The seat is a work of art. Sink into it and you feel you’re sitting in a comfortable armchair or something. It’s brilliantly padded, and the backrest is wonderfully supportive—it also separates the rider and pillion seats.

The seat offers a relaxed and stress-free riding position in all conditions, and the handlebars never foul with your knees. I felt so nicely settled in the seat that I wanted to go on a cross-state ride.

The C400 GT does come up short in the storage department, however. Most of the space under the seat is taken up by the engine head, leaving room for not much more than a small-ish backpack and other small items.

The floorboard isn’t flat, so you can’t put your groceries there and the two gloveboxes are also quite small.

That said, the scooter does have a trick up its... seat. When you park it, something called the BMW Flex Case system can be accessed. Essentially, this is a flexible case (duh) that goes down to free up room to stash a full-face helmet. You can’t ride the scooter with the flex case in use, however.

Simply put, the C400 GT is the best scooter in India. It ticks every box you can think of– performance, features, comfort, the fun factor and bragging rights – and nothing else come close.

What does come close is a four-wheeler because the C400 GT costs a whopping Rs 10.4 lakh, ex-showroom. In no way can it be described as logical but then no one is interested in this machine will be guided by logic. It’s for the well-heeled buyer who wants something to show off, something to leave other two-wheelers in the dust in the go-fast stakes and something to add to an already bulging garage.