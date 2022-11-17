 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Blackstone files papers for India’s first retail mall REIT listing, targets $500 million

Ashwin Mohan
Nov 18, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

If plans fructify, this would be the private equity giant’s third REIT listing in India, following the Embassy REIT and the Mindspace REIT, which made their market debuts earlier

(Representative image: Reuters)

Blackstone, the world’s largest real estate investor and India’s biggest corporate landlord, has filed draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for India’s first ever pure-play retail mall REIT (real estate investment trust) IPO, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If plans fructify, this would be the private equity giant’s third REIT listing in India, following the Embassy REIT and the Mindspace REIT, which made their market debuts earlier.

“The e-filing of the DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) has been done with Sebi. The plan is to raise $500 million via the proposed IPO which will involve a $200 million primary component and a $300 million secondary component,” said one of the people mentioned above. He warned that the size may be upsized or downsized later based on market conditions.

A second person told Moneycontrol that Blackstone was targeting a valuation of $3 billion to $3.2 billion for the REIT, which will be called Nexus Select Trust, and the IPO was likely to be launched during Q1 2023.

Nexus Malls is the Indian retail portfolio arm of Blackstone and the REIT will also include assets from Delhi’s premium mall Select City Walk (which has the highest sales per sq foot in the country) and Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Group.

“The promoters of Select City Walk and Prestige Group will be minority shareholders in the REIT while Blackstone is the majority shareholder. Post-COVID, one has seen a sharp uptick in mall sales, footfalls and occupancies and the total size of the REIT portfolio will be around 10 million square feet,” a third person told Moneycontrol.