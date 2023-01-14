 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar govt initiates auction process for glauconite, iron ore mines worth Rs 20,000 cr

PTI
Jan 14, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The government held a meeting with several stakeholders recently to initiate the auction process, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah said.

The Bihar government has initiated a process for auctioning of glauconite and iron ore reserves worth Rs 20,000 crore in Rohtas and Jamui districts and will engage SBI Capital Markets to prepare a report for the same, an official said on Saturday.

"The state government will shortly issue an order for engaging SBI Capital Markets as the transaction advisor and also to suggest terms and conditions based on which the auctions would be conducted," Bamhrah told PTI.

The state government has asked SBI CAPS, the investment bank and project advisor, to submit a detailed report, she said.

"Once the report is submitted, the state government will initiate the process of granting permission to allow mining of glauconite and iron ore reserves worth Rs 20,000 crore, in Rohtas and Jamui districts on a lease basis," the mines commissioner said.

Glauconite, a common source of potassium in fertilisers, is useful in increasing soil fertility, while iron ore is the essential raw material for making steel.