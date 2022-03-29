 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BHK Voice | A peek into the new home Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was building in Mumbai

Aug 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

In this episode of BHK, Vishal Bhargava gives you a sneak peek into the new 13-floor home that big bull was building in Mumbai. The billionaire investor passed away early on Sunday morning. Big Bull Bows Out | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/big-bull-bows-out-rakesh-jhunjhunwala-passes-away-9025051.html Which is the one formula the Big Bull held sacred? https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/which-is-the-one-formula-the-big-bull-held-sacred-9025651.html RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: His greatest investment hits, and odd misses https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/markets/rip-rakesh-jhunjhunwala-his-greatest-investment-hits-and-odd-misses-9025431.html Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The incorrigible India optimist https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/rakesh-jhunjhunwala-the-incorrigible-india-optimist-9025451.html Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The veteran investor's role models https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/trends/current-affairs-trends/remembering-rakesh-jhunjhunwala-the-veteran-investors-role-models-9025121.html

first published: Mar 29, 2022 04:00 pm
