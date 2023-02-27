 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel crosses 10 million unique customer mark on 5G network

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST

In a statement, the company said it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by the end of March 2024.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it has crossed the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network.

The company informed it has surpassed the 10 million unique 5G user milestone, on its network.

In November 2022, Airtel became the first and only operator to have 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch, the statement added.