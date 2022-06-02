Bharat Electronics: Growth to resume this year, with constraints easing

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has set a bigger target for fiscal 2023 as it hopes to gain from the easing of supply constraints, a larger share from the restricted defence import items, improving execution, and a strong order book. The company has indicated that revenue could grow around 15 percent in fiscal 2023 as against 9 percent in fiscal 2022. Despite execution suffering from factors such as supply issues, order inflows remain good. During fiscal 2022, the company's new order inflows...