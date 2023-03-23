 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru's Pixxel wins contract to develop space tech for US surveillance body

Aihik Sur
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

Bengaluru-based space tech start-up Pixxel will equip United States' National Reconnaisance Office (NRO), a Department of Defence surveillance and intelligence body, with hyperspectral imagery-enabled remote sensing capabilities

Bengaluru-based space tech start-up Pixxel has been awarded a 5-year contract by United States' National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to equip them with hyperspectral imagery-enabled remote sensing capabilities for intelligence and surveillance activities.

The NRO is an agency under United States' Department of Defence which works on space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. "For more than 60 years, the NRO has leveraged innovation and strategic partnerships to develop, acquire, launch and operate America's spy satellites," its website said.

Pixxel will provide technical hyperspectral imagery (HSI) remote sensing capabilities via modeling and simulation and data evaluation, the start-up said in a statement.

Hyperspectral imaging takes a spectrum of light that it divides into hundreds of narrow spectral bands so you can better understand and discern anything on the planet.