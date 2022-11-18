 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru tenants witness up to 45% rent surge, even in areas once considered dormitory suburbs

Souptik Datta
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

Realtors say rents for residential accommodation around the central business district is increasing radically, pushing up demand and lease rates in areas relatively farther from the city centre. The recurrent instances of flooding too is redrawing the city’s real estate map.

In December 2021, Anwesha Ray, an IT professional, moved to a 1BHK apartment in Munnekolala, once a sleepy village north of Bengaluru that has since been subsumed into the metropolis, at an agreed rent of Rs 11,000 per month. Ray claims the landlord increased the rent to Rs 13,000 in March and then again to Rs 16,000 in October 2022—a whopping 45 percent hike in less than a year.

“When I questioned the owner about the hike, he told me I could vacate the apartment if I chose so that he can rent it out for a higher amount. I had no option, and decided to stay back and pay the higher rent,” Ray said.

Nipul Bindal, who shifted to the city six months ago, found that leases for apartments were well beyond his budget. “I found a 1BHK in HSR Layout with a rent of Rs 15,000 and a deposit of Rs 1 lakh. The minimum deposit required that I could find was Rs 60,000,” he said. Bindal currently lives in a co-living space in Bengaluru.

After two waves of COVID-19, Tech Town is now returning to life with the hybrid work culture luring people back from their hometowns. However, the returnees have to face a new problem: soaring rents. Moreover, the recent and recurring floods in Bengaluru have started to carve a new real estate map in the city.

Skyrocketing rents

