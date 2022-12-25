 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru realty continues to attract NRI money

Souptik Datta
Dec 25, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

While most of the investments go into high-end apartments, NRIs are also looking at affordable housing projects. But they’re careful to avoid the flood-prone areas.

With the World Bank sounding alarm bells about an economic slowdown in the United States and the rest of the world, global real estate markets continue to remain under pressure.

India, however, is a different story altogether. Three waves of Covid have unlocked fresh inventory in a sector that has been stable over the last few quarters. And new launches continue to drive up real estate prices in cities like Bengaluru.

Areas around the city's central business district (CBD) have witnessed disappearing land parcels and skyrocketing residential rentals.

Dr Rema Ramchandran, India Director, International Women's Federation of Commerce and Industry, and formerly Manager, NRI Services, Standard Chartered Bank, said, "NRIs look for a return on investment, capital appreciation, and facilities in and around the property. But Bengaluru city is saturated in terms of assets."

Investors and developers say rapidly emerging micro-markets in city peripherals have not only expanded development but also helped boost NRI investments in the city's real estate sector.

However, local realtors say that the notorious Bengaluru floods have somewhat dented NRI investment in flood-prone areas.

