 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bengaluru now books 96% traffic violations through AI-powered cameras

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Bengaluru traffic police have installed 250 AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras at 50 major junctions in the city

The running gag of tech capital Bengaluru’s traffic cops hiding behind trees to pounce on unsuspecting motorists may soon be a thing of the past.

The city is now booking 96% of traffic violation cases through contactless enforcement (using surveillance cameras), according to the latest Bengaluru traffic police records. Statistics show contactless enforcement was only 38% in 2014, which increased to 75% in 2020 (Covid-19 year), 83.4% in 2021 and 92% in 2022 (as shown in the graphics).

“We booked a total of 12.8 lakh cases between January and February 2023. Of this, 12.4 lakh cases (96%) were contactless. The number of traffic cops needlessly stopping motorists on roads has reduced. Instead, they are managing the traffic to ensure smooth-flow. Apart from visible violations like overspeeding /reckless driving and also drunken driving, we want to move towards 100% contactless enforcement,” MA Saleem, special commissioner of police (traffic) told Moneycontrol. He took charge as the traffic police chief of one of the world's most congested cities, Bengaluru, in November 2022.