Bengaluru Metro's QR code ticket users triple in 5 months

In an indication of the growing popularity of QR code ticketing of Bengaluru Metro rail, number of users has tripled in five months.

The number of QR-code Metro users increased from 2.1 lakh in November 2022 to 6.6 lakh in March 2023 (see graphics). However, the majority of the Metro passengers continue to use closed-loop smart cards which were introduced by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in 2011.

BMRCL records show 60 percent daily passengers use smart cards followed by tokens (35 percent) and QR-code (5 percent).For recharging of smart cards, users continue to rely on ticket counters at stations (81 percent), followed by Namma Metro App (10 percent), Paytm (5 percent), WhatsApp(2 percent), Amazon (1 percent) and BMRCL website (1 percent).

In November 2022, BMRCL launched QR code ticketing which allows passengers to procure single-journey transit tickets through Whatsapp and Namma Metro mobile app. Meta-owned platform WhatsApp had stated that it is the first-ever QR ticketing service on its app.

Bhagya, WhatsApp chatbot (+91 8105556677), which is available in English and Kannada, also helps passengers to recharge smart card as well as to view transit timetables and fare tables etc. This QR-code facility is also available in the Namma Metro app as well as Paytm. BMRCL chief public relations officer BL Yashavanth Chavan said they are seeing an increase in the number of QR-code users in the past few months due to tech-savvy passengers. “But still 60 percent of Metro passengers use the smartcard for travel” he said. To a query on launching group QR ticketing (multiple passengers to travel using one ticket) and iOS version of Namma Metro app, Chavan said that it is under process. Related stories Among countries with Apple Stores, India has the lowest per capita income

Why did this Bengaluru man go house-hunting during an IPL match?

States’ borrowings via SDL stay low in April as Centre opens interest-free loan spigot Namma Metro’s daily ridership is5.9-6 lakh. The number of QR-code Metro users increased from 2.1 lakh in November 2022 to 6.6 lakh in March 2023 5 percent discount for QR-tickets BMRCL officials said they are offering a 5 percent discount on the token fare for QR tickets. "Passengers can purchase QR tickets on the app/Whatsapp by entering the entry and destination stations on the day of the journey. QR tickets should be flashed at the readers of the Automatic Fare Gates at stations. If a passenger fails to undertake the journey, they can cancel the ticket and the money will be refunded" said an official. BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez had told Moneycontrol that they will soon allow up to 10 passengers to travel using one QR-code ticket. “This will help passengers travelling in a group so one ticket on the phone needs to be scanned and the system will allow up to 10 passengers through Automatic Fare Collection gates. "Passengers have the option of purchasing tokens, smartcards, and mobile phone QR-based tickets. BMRCL offers 5 percent discounts tocustomers who use smart cards and QR-based tickets. Additionally, BMRCL had introduced one-day, three-day, and five-day passes that gave customers unlimited access to the Metro during that time. Tepid response for NCMC Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 launched Bengaluru's long-pending RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), which is also known as ‘One Nation One Card’ . However, only around 1,500 Metro users have purchased the NCMC so far. BMRCL along with RBL bank have been issuing the cards to Metro commuters at stations from March 30. Users, however, might have to wait a little longer before they can use NCMC in BMTC buses. Apart from travel, the card can be used for fuel payments, shopping, dining, parking, toll payment etc. RBL bank said. Users can submit details on nammametro.ongo.co.in or Namma ONGO mobile app and then visit the ticket counter at the Metro stations to get NCMC. “More people expected to purchase NCMC once it is accepted in BMTC buses. But BMTC is yet to identify their partner bank” said a BMRCL official. Also, read: html https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/bengaluru-rolls-out-national-common-mobility-card-10311651.html https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/bengaluru-metro-to-launch-tailor-made-passes-for-corporate-firms-10303301.html

Christin Mathew Philip is an Assistant editor at moneycontrol.com. Based in Bengaluru, he writes on mobility, infrastructure and start-ups. He is a Ramnath Goenka excellence in journalism awardee. You can find him on Twitter here: twitter.com/ChristinMP_