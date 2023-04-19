 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru Metro's QR code ticket users triple in 5 months

Christin Mathew Philip
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

60 percent Metro passengers continue to use smart cards

AFC gate at Bengaluru Metro station. Picture credit: Twitter/@HennurBlr

In an indication of the growing popularity of QR code ticketing of Bengaluru Metro rail, number of users has tripled in five months.

The number of QR-code Metro users increased from 2.1 lakh in November 2022 to 6.6 lakh in March 2023 (see graphics). However, the majority of the Metro passengers continue to use closed-loop smart cards which were introduced by the  Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in 2011.

BMRCL records show 60 percent daily passengers use smart cards followed by tokens (35 percent) and QR-code (5 percent).For recharging of smart cards, users continue to rely on ticket counters at stations (81 percent), followed by Namma Metro App (10 percent), Paytm (5 percent), WhatsApp(2 percent), Amazon (1 percent) and BMRCL website (1 percent).

In November 2022, BMRCL launched QR code ticketing which allows passengers to procure single-journey transit tickets through Whatsapp and Namma Metro mobile app. Meta-owned platform WhatsApp had stated that it is the first-ever QR ticketing service on its app.

 