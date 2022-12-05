Bengaluru metro station on airport route dropped after real estate firm backs out

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will no longer construct the Bettahalasur station in northern Bengaluru after real estate firm Embassy Group pulled out from the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2020.

Confirming the development, BMRCL’s managing director Anjum Parvez told Moneycontrol, “It was not a part of our original plans, but the station was only introduced after a request from the real estate firm. Going forward, we will drop the station from our construction plans.”

Bettahalasur station was to have been a part of the Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro route connecting the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.

Under the Rs 140-crore MoU, the Embassy Group was to carry out interior design, fittings and other facilities at the station in consultation with BMRCL with an investment of approximately Rs 7 crore.

Parvez added that BMRCL is open to new suggestions in terms of expanding Bengaluru’s metro rail network if private companies agree to invest in the construction “In fact, currently several negotiations are ongoing and we can hope to secure new deals by mid-2023,” he added.

Embassy Group signs more MoUs

An official at the Embassy Group told Moneycontrol that the company has partnered closely with government agencies, including BMRCL, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), towards bringing about better public infrastructure in the city.

“The company has signed an MoU with BMRCL to construct the Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station, outside Embassy TechVillage with an investment of Rs 100 crore. We have made a contribution of 13,500 square feet of land for the development of the metro in the area,” the Embassy Group official said. However, the company did not provide further information about the MoUs signed. In addition, the Embassy Group has provided two land parcels of 700 square feet for the construction of pier pillars at the Manyata Metro Station, the official added. BMRCL continues to expand metro line Parvez said that BMRCL hopes to launch the new metro route between Whitefield and KR Puram by March 2023. Additionally, a new station is coming up near Jakkur Aerodrome, permissions for which have already been taken. Parvez said the metro line connecting Outer Ring Road and the airport is set to be completed by 2025. On November 18, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai approved Bengaluru’s Rs 16,328-crore Phase-3 metro project. The 44.65 km project will have two corridors, one along the west of the Outer Ring Road and the other via Magadi Road. The project is currently awaiting central government approval.

Souptik Datta Reports real estate, infra and city in Bengaluru. Btw, curiosity never kills the cat.

READ MORE