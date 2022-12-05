 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru metro station on airport route dropped after real estate firm backs out

Dec 05, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

The Bettahalasur station was pencilled into the Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro route connecting the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.

On November 18, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai approved Bengaluru’s Rs 16,328-crore Phase-3 metro project. (Representative image)

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will no longer construct the Bettahalasur station in northern Bengaluru after real estate firm Embassy Group pulled out from the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2020.

Confirming the development, BMRCL’s managing director Anjum Parvez told Moneycontrol, “It was not a part of our original plans, but the station was only introduced after a request from the real estate firm. Going forward, we will drop the station from our construction plans.”

Bettahalasur station was to have been a part of the Outer Ring Road-Airport Metro route connecting the city to the Kempegowda International Airport.
Under the Rs 140-crore MoU, the Embassy Group was to carry out interior design, fittings and other facilities at the station in consultation with BMRCL with an investment of approximately Rs 7 crore.

Parvez added that BMRCL is open to new suggestions in terms of expanding Bengaluru’s metro rail network if private companies agree to invest in the construction “In fact, currently several negotiations are ongoing and we can hope to secure new deals by mid-2023,” he added.

Embassy Group signs more MoUs

An official at the Embassy Group told Moneycontrol that the company has partnered closely with government agencies, including BMRCL, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), towards bringing about better public infrastructure in the city.

