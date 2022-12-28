 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad tenants felt soaring rental inflation in 2022: Report

Souptik Datta
Dec 28, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

According to a report by real-estate platform NoBroker, Bengaluru saw rental inflation of 33 percent over the last five years, Mumbai 30 percent, and Delhi-NCR about 11 percent.

While rents have generally gone up in cities in 2022, the maximum pain was felt by tenants in Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region and Hyderabad with rents increasing upwards of 30 percent for over 20 percent of tenants, a study by real-estate platform NoBroker has found.

The survey, with 26,000 participants from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, said that rental inflation in key areas is up to 12 percent in several cities.

About 42 percent renters said they have increased their range up to 10 percent, whereas 32 percent of respondents said their rents had increased by more than 20 percent in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

According to the report, Bengaluru saw rental inflation of 33 percent over the last five years, Mumbai 30 percent, and Delhi-NCR about 11 percent.

The report pointed out that about 35 percent of tenants have switched jobs and have cited that as the key reason for relocating.

Job-switching was mentioned as a major reason for relocation to Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Most of the rent increase was seen in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. Additionally, the need for a bigger house was the reason for relocation for 30 percent of Chennai-based tenants, the highest among all cities.

