Benchmark bond yield to trade between 7.20% and 7.40% in near term: Dealers

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 17, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Inflation is expected to cool as the effect of RBI’s rate increases since May, adding up to 190 basis points, begins to kick in. After the December monetary policy meeting, the bond yield direction will depend on central bank commentary .

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond is expected to range between 7.20 percent and 7.40 percent in the near term because Indian traders have already discounted a further rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and easing inflation worries, dealers said.

Any further movement will depend on commentary by the RBI at the monetary policy review, the dealers said.

"I feel traders and investors have already discounted a 25-35 basis point rate hike by the RBI and inflation worries have eased,” said Ritesh Bhusari, Deputy General Manager, Treasury, South Indian Bank.

“Hence yield on 10-year G-sec we expect to trade between 7.20 and 7.40 percent. Beyond 7.35 percent levels, we will see good buying by investors," he added.

Inflation is expected to cool as the effect of RBI’s rate increases since May, adding up to 190 basis points, begins to kick in. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index, dropped to a three-month low of 6.77 percent in October, although it is still above the RBI’s comfort zone.