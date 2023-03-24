 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BBC Documentary: Several students manhandled, 'detained' during protest over DU action, alleges AISA

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

The students were sitting on an indefinite strike to protest against the "draconian" action by the university authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the varsity authority and the police.

Several students protesting against the debarment of two students over the screening of the controversial BBC documentary alleged on Friday that they were manhandled by the police and university security inside the Delhi University's Arts Faculty.

The students were sitting on an indefinite strike to protest against the "draconian" action by the university authorities. There was no immediate reaction from the varsity authority and the police.

The students have claimed that there were heavy police and paramilitary forces deployments inside the varsity's arts faculty ahead of the protest.

"Students who gathered for the indefinite strike against debarring of two students from DU have been beaten and detained by Delhi Police and DU Guards. As many as 25 students have been detained," All India Students Association (AISA) Delhi president Abhigyan told PTI.