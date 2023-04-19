Bay Capital eyes Rs 5,000 crore AUM from its first, open-ended AIF

Bay Capital Investment Advisors, an India-focused investment manager, is expecting to garner Rs 5,000 crore in AUM from its maiden equity, long-only, category III open-ended AIF, over the next five years.

The fund would seek to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of up to 30 businesses across consumption, digitization, financialization, and i-outsourcing.

The AIF may also selectively buy securities of late-stage pre-IPO companies and is agnostic across sectors and market capitalization, the company said in a statement.

Bay has also launched a specialized portfolio management scheme, Ritwick Ghoshal, the managing partner and chief executive of Bay Capital said.

Bay Capital Investment Advisors is also an advisor to Bay Capital Partners, which has offices in Mauritius and London. Its India fund, launched in 2014 has an AUM in excess of USD 700 million now.

PTI