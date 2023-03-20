 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

A Rs 142,496-crore jolt for Credit Suisse's AT1 bondholders. Read what happened

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

Switzerland's largest lender UBS has agreed to buy struggling rival Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25 billion. As part of the deal, approximately $17.3 billion worth of additional tier one (AT1) bonds will be written down to zero. A lowdown

Logos of Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse seen on an office building in Zurich, Switzerland March 19, 2023. (Image Source: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

In an ‘all-Swiss’ deal, Switzerland's largest lender UBS Group on March 19 agreed to buy its struggling rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion in an effort to prevent further disruption to the global banking system.

The acquisition, brokered by the Swiss authorities, was proposed after a failed attempt by Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion, which failed to instill confidence in investors and customers.

As part of the deal, Swiss financial regulator Finma ordered that $17.3 billion (approximately Rs 142,496 crore) worth of additional tier one (AT1) bonds will be written down to zero.

“The extraordinary government support will trigger a complete write-down of the nominal value of all AT1 shares of Credit Suisse in the amount of around CHF 16 billion, and thus an increase in core capital,” it said.