Warren Buffett says there could be more banking failures in the future

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

“Banks go bust. But depositors aren’t going to be hurt.” said Warren Buffett

Investing legend Warren Buffett on April 12 told CNBC that there could be more bank failures down the road, but depositors should not be worried.

The Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO interviewed from Tokyo where he was visiting to show support for the five trading houses he recently invested in.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month — the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history — prompted extraordinary rescue action from regulators, who backstopped all deposits in the failed lenders and provided an additional funding facility for troubled banks.