Uday Kotak's reappointment in best interest of stakeholders: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 29 said Uday Kotak's proposed re-appointment in a non-executive role is in the best interest of all stakeholders and complies with regulations.

"We have gone in accordance within the rules and regulations, and we do believe it is in the interest of all the stakeholders," Kotak Mahindra Bank's Group CFO Jaimin Bhatt said during the post-earnings press conference.

Further, he said they have not received any communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the reappointment front.

