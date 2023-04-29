 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessBanks

Uday Kotak's reappointment in best interest of stakeholders: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

The private lender has not received any communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the reappointment front, said Group CFO Jaimin Bhatt

Experts Moneycontrol spoke to earlier said Uday Kotak is unlikely to face hurdles in taking up the non-executive, non-independent director role after his tenure as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank ends

Kotak Mahindra Bank on April 29 said Uday Kotak's proposed re-appointment in a non-executive role is in the best interest of all stakeholders and complies with regulations.

"We have gone in accordance within the rules and regulations, and we do believe it is in the interest of all the stakeholders," Kotak Mahindra Bank's Group CFO Jaimin Bhatt said during the post-earnings press conference.

Further, he said they have not received any communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the reappointment front.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 net profit rises 26% to Rs 3,495 crore, beats estimates