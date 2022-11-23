 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBI chief confident of maintaining asset quality even amid high loan growth

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:17 PM IST

Speaking at an economics conclave organised by SBI, Khara also exuded confidence that the country's banking system will be able to maintain its high loan growth as banks have internalised learnings from the last high growth cycle.

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Wednesday exuded confidence that the country's largest lender will be able to maintain its performance on the asset quality side even amid the high loan growth.

He said SBI, which won investors' confidence after posting stellar quarterly earnings recently, will be able to maintain net non-performing assets under 1 per cent going forward as well.

In the last high growth cycle immediately after the global financial crisis, there was a huge spurt in sour loans, and it took the RBI's intervention to clean up banks' balance sheets through asset quality review.

Banks do not stop just at insistence on equity, but also look at the colour of the equity to ensure that hybrid debt does not masquerade as core equity, Khara said, stressing that banks are better placed from a loan underwriting and pricing of risk perspective now.

The decision-making is more scientific and banks are also well capitalised now, he said, adding, "the banking system is much better placed, growth that we are seeing is sustainable too".