RBI to seek feedback for additional framework on securitisation of stressed assets

India’s banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon launch a discussion paper seeking industry feedback on introducing a framework for securitisation of stressed assets in addition to the asset reconstruction company (ARC) route, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on September 30.

Currently, only the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act provides a framework for such securitisations by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

“However, based on market feedback, stakeholder consultations, and recommendations of the task force on development of secondary market for corporate loans, it has been decided to introduce a framework for securitisation of stressed assets in addition to the ARC route, similar to the framework for securitisation of standard assets,” the central bank said.

ARCs purchase stressed loans and NPAs from banks before engaging in recovery to generate a return on their investment.

The RBI had in September 2021 issued a revised framework for securitisation of standard assets and for securitisation of non-performing assets (NPAs).

(This is a breaking news story so please check back for updates.)