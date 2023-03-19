RBI looks out for a candidate in deputy governor's post

The finance ministry has started looking out for a suitable candidate for the post of a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, according to an advertisement carried in newspapers.

The ideal candidate - aged not more than 60 years - is required to have at least 15 years of experience in commercial banking and financial market operations with expertise in corporate banking, bankruptcy law and risk management. The tenure of the job is for three years and the post carries the pay scale of Rs 2.25 lakh (level 17), says the advertisement.

Credentials set for the applicants include extensive experience as a full-time director or board member, a very senior-level understanding of supervision and compliance in the financial sector, strong competency in working with financial performance data with the ability to interpret, summarise and communicate high-level output, and strong clear communication skill in matters of public policy.

Interested candidates are required to apply to the department of financial services within April 10.

Moneycontrol News