Indian Bank hikes lending rates for 1-year tenor by 5 bps

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Indian Bank also hiked the treasury bills linked lending rates by 25 basis points across all tenors. The revised rates will come into effect from April 3.

Indian Bank on April 1 hiked the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points for 1-year tenor, raising it from 8.55 percent to 8.6 percent.

While the MCLR was increased for 1-year tenor, it was left unchanged for other tenors - 8 percent for overnight, 8.1 percent for one month, 8.2 percent for three months and 8.45 percent for six months, as per a regulatory filing made by the public sector lender.

Indian Bank also hiked the treasury bills linked lending rates (TBLR), raising it from 6.65 to 6.85 percent on tenor of more than three months, from 7 to 7.25 percent on tenor of more than three months and less than six months, and from 7.05 to 7.3 percent on tenor of more than six months and less than a year.

The revised MCLR and TBLR will come into effect from April 3.