FSIB recommends Mohammad Mustafa as NABARD Chairman

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) on Wednesday recommended Mohammad Mustafa as the Chairman of NABARD.

"After interfacing with 15 candidates on August 16-17, 2022, the bureau recommends Mohammad Mustafa for the position of Chairman in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)," FSIB said in a statement.

The final decision on the recommendation of FSIB would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mustafa, a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, served as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Small Industries Development Bank of India.

Earlier, he had served as a Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and also as a Director. He had also served as CMD of National Housing Bank between 2014-15 and as MD of CERSAI in 2016.

NABARD is the apex regulatory body for overall regulation of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India.