Finance Ministry holds review meeting with heads of banks to promote cross-border trade in rupee

Dec 05, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

The finance ministry on Monday had a comprehensive review meeting with CEOs of banks including top six private sector lenders and discussed ways to promote cross-border trade in rupee.

Besides, sources said, the meeting was also attended by other stakeholders, including senior officials of external affairs and commerce ministries.

The meeting reviewed the progress and issues being faced by bankers on this front, sources said.

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi with Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal chaired the meeting in virtual mode.

Following the Russia Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed by the West, India has been trying to promote rupee trade with several countries.

There was attendance of representatives of the Reserve Bank of India and Indian Banks' Association (IBA), sources said.