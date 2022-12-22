 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks

Exclusive| Former RBI Deputy Governor Shyamala Gopinath pitches for stronger IBC process

Jinit Parmar
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Shyamala Gopinath suggested banks to fast-track process to facilitate early recovery. She said RBI measures, like the one which requires banks to report all large corporate credits to the central repository, is a positive one

Former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shyamala Gopinath on December 21 pitched for strengthening the insolvency process.

Gopinath was of the view that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has brought about many changes in the insolvency resolution process but there is further scope for improvement.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, she said that banks need to aggressively work on recovery from wilful defaulters. Wilful defaulters are borrowers who have the ability to pay back but wouldn't do so.

“If an account is treated as wilful, banks are required to refer the matter to law enforcement agencies, and, thereafter, it is the enforcement agency that facilitates the recovery of such loans. Legal processes are also involved,” said Gopinath.

Gopinath said RBI measures, like the one which requires banks to report all large corporate credits to the central repository, is a positive one.

“This will enable banks to better manage the underwriting risk on corporate loans through better understanding of the leverage of the corporate,” the former deputy governor said.