Change in debt mutual fund tax norms could channel flows into bank FDs, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 24, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

However, the rise in the corpus of FDs will be marginal considering the size of the debt funds market, experts added.

Change in taxation norms of debt mutual funds (MF) is likely to benefit banks, as investors may move money into fixed deposits (FD), said experts.

According to the changes introduced in the finance bill, it is proposed that income from investments in MFs where not more than 35 percent is invested in equities of Indian companies, i.e., debt funds, will now be considered short-term capital gains (STCG).

Typically, bank FDs are considered safer and more liquid compared to debt MFs, which carry market and credit risks.

