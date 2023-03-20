 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Central banks try to calm markets after UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 bn

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

Problems remain in the US banking sector, where bank stocks remained under pressure despite a move by several large banks to deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank, an institution rocked by the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank

As shares of European bank Credit Suisse (CS) Group AG tanked and benchmark bond prices fell, it reignited fears of a full-blown global banking crisis.

Some of the world's largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading as Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal.

UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.

Soon after the announcement late on Sunday, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional US banks earlier this month.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were each up 0.4 percent, both giving back some earlier gains. New Zealand dipped at the open and Australian shares opened with a 0.5 percent loss. The safe-haven dollar lost ground against Sterling and the euro but was up versus the yen.