Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise

Associated Press
May 02, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

Shares of Western Alliance dropped 19% in midday trading and PacWest fell 26%, with trading of both stocks halted briefly due to high volatility.

Regulators have barely written the epitaph for First Repbulic Bank, but investors on Wall Street have already moved onto speculating which bank might be the next to fail.

Bank stocks fell sharply Tuesday, led downward by smaller banks with heavy exposure to uninsured deposits and commercial banks such as Western Alliance Bank, PacWest Bancorp, Comerica and Zions Bank. Shares of Western Alliance dropped 19% in midday trading and PacWest fell 26%, with trading of both stocks halted briefly due to high volatility.

The second day of bank stock declines comes after regulators closed First Republic Bank on Monday and sold the vast majority of its operations to JPMorgan Chase in a fire sale. It was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and the third bank failure in six weeks, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

While discussing the deal to buy First Republic, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said Monday that he believed “this part of this (banking) crisis is over.” But the resolution of First Republic’s ordeal didn’t resolve all the problems at other banks.