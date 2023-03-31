 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Opening of its first dedicated branch for startups will begin a new vista for the bank and also for startups in Pune city and Maharashtra state, BoM MD and CEO AS Rajeev said.

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said it has opened its first dedicated branch for startups in Pune.

The dedicated branch will provide all kinds of support to a startup during its growth journey, BoM said in a statement.

During the inauguration, BoM MD and CEO AS Rajeev said, "India is one of the growing hubs for startups and unicorns in the world. It is imperative for us to start our own dedicated branch for startups, where we shall cater to all their needs -- right from the inception to the issuance of IPO/FPO".

Pune is strategically important for us to venture into, considering the technological and industrial advancement of the city and the expertise the bank has, the lender said.