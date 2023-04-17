 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Maharashtra hikes lending rates

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

New Delhi, Apr 17 State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on April 17 announced increase in the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenors.

The revision in MCLR is effective from April 15, 2023.

The benchmark one-year MCLR is up by 10 basis points to 8.50 per cent, it said.

The one-year rate is used to fix most consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.