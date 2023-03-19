 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking crisis hangs over US economy, rekindling recession fear

New York Times
Mar 19, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

The U.S. economic recovery has repeatedly defied predictions of an impending recession, withstanding supply-chain backlogs, labor shortages, global conflicts and the fastest increase in interest rates in decades.

That resilience now faces a new test: a banking crisis that, at times over the past week, seemed poised to turn into a full-blown financial meltdown as oil prices plunged and investors poured money into U.S. government debt and other assets perceived as safe.

Markets calmed somewhat by the end of the week amid hopes that swift action by leaders in Washington and on Wall Street would keep the crisis contained to the small and midsize banks where it began.

But even if that happened — and veterans of previous crises cautioned that was a big “if” — economists said the episode would inevitably take a toll on hiring and investments as banks pulled back on lending, and businesses struggled to borrow money as a result. Some forecasters said the turmoil had already made a recession more likely.