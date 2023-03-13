Banking Central: Why an SVB-like crisis is unlikely in India

Over the weekend, the financial world was rocked by three back-to-back bank failures in the US. After the closure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Silvergate Capital Corp., regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday. Of the three, the biggest is SVB.

Why did SVB fail? The simple answer is a major asset-liability mismatch. As the deposit influx grew sharply, the bank didn’t have enough credit demand to deploy the money. To mention some numbers, its deposits grew from $61.76 billion at the end of 2019 to $189.20 billion at the end of 2021. The bank purchased a large amount (over $80 billion) in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) with these deposits for its Hold-To-Maturity (HTM) portfolio.

Now, almost 97 percent of these MBS were over 10 years in duration, with a weighted average yield of 1.56 percent. But following sharp rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the value of these investments in longer-duration bonds fell sharply. The bank announced last week that it had to raise $2.25 billion through a share sale to shore up its finances.

The move logically panicked depositors who went on a large-scale cash withdrawal spree, which led to a crash in share prices and ultimately the failure of the bank.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Editor-Banking & Finance at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.