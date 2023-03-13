 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central: Why an SVB-like crisis is unlikely in India

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

According to the RBI Financial Stability Report (FSR) released in December, stress test results indicate that banks would be able to withstand even severe stress conditions should they materialise.

Before the US regulators stepped in Sunday to backstop all SVB deposits, many startups were at the brink of closure. (Source: Reuters)

Over the weekend, the financial world was rocked by three back-to-back bank failures in the US. After the closure of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Silvergate Capital Corp., regulators shut down New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday. Of the three, the biggest is SVB.

Why did SVB fail? The simple answer is a major asset-liability mismatch. As the deposit influx grew sharply, the bank didn’t have enough credit demand to deploy the money. To mention some numbers, its deposits grew from $61.76 billion at the end of 2019 to $189.20 billion at the end of 2021. The bank purchased a large amount (over $80 billion) in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) with these deposits for its Hold-To-Maturity (HTM) portfolio.

Now, almost 97 percent of these MBS were over 10 years in duration, with a weighted average yield of 1.56 percent. But following sharp rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the value of these investments in longer-duration bonds fell sharply. The bank announced last week that it had to raise $2.25 billion through a share sale to shore up its finances.

The move logically panicked depositors who went on a large-scale cash withdrawal spree, which led to a crash in share prices and ultimately the failure of the bank.