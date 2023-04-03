 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | What will be the MPC’s decision on rates?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

That the MPC will go for another 25bps rate hike on April 6 is a given assumption considering the still high retail inflation.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The first meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the financial year 2023-24 is scheduled to be held on April 4-6.

What will the outcome as far as the rate decision is concerned? The consensus among economists is that the MPC will hike rates by a quarter point to 6.75 percent and call it the end of current rate hike cycle. The other view is that there won’t be a rate hike on Thursday and the MPC will finally settle for a pause.

In my view, there is no cause for a pause on Thursday. Consider the following reasons: