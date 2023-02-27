 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | How costly are the ‘haircuts’ for bankers in IBC?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Even with lower recoveries, IBC remains banks’ best bet at this point when it comes to resolution of problematic corporate loans

A ‘haircut’ in banking parlance refers to the amount of money lenders need to sacrifice as part of a loan resolution process. Suppose, a bank has lent Rs 100 but the borrower agrees to pay back only Rs 60 during resolution, then the lender takes a 40 percent haircut.

Of late these haircuts are turning costlier for the banks. In other words, recovery through insolvency channels are turning lesser and lesser by the day.

According to the latest data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), about 73 corporate insolvency resolution processes ended up in liquidation during the October-December quarter. Out of the total 1,901 cases, final reports have been submitted in 453 cases, while the remaining 1,448 cases are going through the liquidation process.

According to a report by credit rating agency CareEdge, the overall recovery rate has fallen in the past few years. It  was 30.4 percent until the third quarter, implying a sacrifice of approximately 70 percent on the part of the creditors.