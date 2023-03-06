 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | Dear bank customer, don’t click on that link blindly

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

Rising cases of online frauds, phishing attacks pose important questions on the cyber security in banking channels.

You receive a random text message with a link to update your bank account details, which takes you to a website and asks for a one-time password. You enter the password. In another few minutes, you get messages that a substantial amount of money is deducted from your bank account. Then begins the panic calls to bank and long process to address the (by now you know) the phishing attack.

The above scenario must have happened with you at some point--or with someone you know.  Who is to be blamed for such fraud-attacks? Where does the buck stop?  Of late, an increasing number of customers have complained on social media about being victims to fraudsters impersonating big banks.

According to some media reports, around 40 people of a single private banks were defrauded in three days after they clicked on a fraudulent link. Is this something new?

Most certainly not.