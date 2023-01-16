 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | Bank bad debt load would look scary sans huge corporate loan write-offs

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The amount of money written off largely comprises of loans given to corporate borrowers

From an asset quality perspective, the books of Indian banks look much cleaner now compared to how they appeared half-a-decade back. Bad loans as a percentage of total loan books have fallen substantially. As per the data disclosed in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asset quality report, the gross non-performing assets (GPAs) of Indian lenders have declined to a seven-year low of 5 percent in September 2022.

The net non-performing assets (NNPA) dropped to a 10-year low of 1.3 percent in September. On the face of it, this is good news. Lower share of NPAs reflect positively on bank balance sheets.

But the important question is where did all the bad loans vanish? The answer lies in large-scale loan write-offs effected by banks in recent years. India's scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) wrote off Rs 10,09,511 crore during the last five financial years, according to data submitted by the government in Parliament.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) wrote off Rs 2 lakh crore in last five financial years, while PNB wrote off Rs 67,214 crore loans in the last four years, followed by IDBI Bank which wrote off Rs 45,650 crore of loans. Among private sector banks, ICICI Bank wrote off Rs 50,514 crore of loans, while HDFC Bank wrote off Rs 34,782 crore loans.

A write-off happens when banks lose all hopes of recovery from the asset and provides (set aside money) for it from its own books. Such loans are technically off the balance sheet, giving a fresh start to the lender to rebuild the book. But such unresolved stock of bad loans remains within the financial system; just that banks are off the burden of this toxic stock. Now, what will happen to this stock of written off loans? These are as good as gone money in most cases. Resolution of such assets is typically extremely tough.