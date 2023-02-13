 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Banking Central| A good year ahead for bank depositors

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Feb 13, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Over the last few months, most banks have increased their deposit rates. The trend is likely to continue as banks strive to wedge the gap between credit and deposit growth.

Of late, banks are competing hard to attract depositor attention. Lenders are offering high rates, special schemes and even resorting to door-to-door campaigning to get fresh deposits. Kotak is the latest bank to join the bandwagon.

On February 9, Kotak Mahindra Bank said it will increase the rate offered on fixed deposits across tenures by up to 25 basis points. For senior citizens, the bank will now offer up to 7.6 percent per annum for deposit amounts of up to Rs 2 crore.

Over the last few months, most banks have increased their deposit rates by 1-2 percent.  On February 6, Bandhan Bank said it will raise the deposit rate by up to 50 basis points, which takes the effective rate for senior citizens to 8.5 percent. Similarly, a clutch of other banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank have raised their FD interest rates. Small finance banks (SFBs) like AU, Jana and Equitas hiked their interest rates too. The trend is likely to continue as banks strive to wedge the gap between credit and deposit growth.

Why are banks in a hurry to hike rates? There is a mix of factors at play.