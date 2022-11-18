 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No bank strike tomorrow as IBA, unions agree on employee demands

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 18, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST

The unions had threatened to go on strike protesting against staff layoffs, outsourcing in banks, and delay in implementing wage revision in some banks, among other issues.

Bank employee unions have deferred a nationwide strike announced on November 19 after contentious issues were resolved at a meeting held between unions and banks at a meeting called by the chief labour commissioner (CLC) in Delhi.

"Understandings reached on all issues. IBA and banks agreed to resolve the issues bilaterally. Hence our strike is deferred," C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) told Moneycontrol on November 18.

At the meeting, the CLC advised IBA and unions to discuss contentious issues while the Government representative too requested the bank employee unions to cancel their strike, Venkatachalam said.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, had already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if November 19 strike materalises. Some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques was expected in the event of a strike.

Earlier, to discuss the contentious issues, IBA had met the representatives of AIBEA in Mumbai on November 16. But, the meeting had ended inconclusive. Subsequently, the CLC called a meeting in Delhi on 18 November.