Balaji Amines Q2 PAT seen up 40.52% YoY to Rs 123.8 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Balaji Amines to report net profit at Rs 123.8 crore up 40.52% year-on-year (down 16.46% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29.01 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 678.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 37.75 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.77 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 181 crore.

