Balaji Amines Q2 PAT seen up 40.52% YoY to Rs 123.8 cr: KR Choksey

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29.01 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 678.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Balaji Amines | CMP: Rs 3,735 | The scrip ended in the green on September 15. The company said the Phase 1 of 90-acre greenfield project (Unit IV) has been completed. The di-methyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, and propylene glycol plant will be ready to commence commercial production by the end of September 2022. In addition, it has also started construction in phase 2 of greenfield project (Unit IV) for 2 plants. The company has already received environmental clearance for this expansion.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Specialty Chemical sector. The brokerage house expects Balaji Amines to report net profit at Rs 123.8 crore up 40.52% year-on-year (down 16.46% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 37.75 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.77 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 181 crore.

first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:37 pm
