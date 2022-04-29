Bajaj Capital wins Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Award

Bajaj Capital was conferred Moneycontrol’s most innovative, disruptive and transformational Indian Family Business Award in Mumbai.

The Gurugram-based company provides its customers an incredible range of financial products, such as mutual funds, fixed deposits, bonds, insurance policies, stock investment options, and options for buying and selling real-estate properties. It also offers personalised investment services, which uses a 360-degree financial assessment tool.

The organisation is privately owned and plays an active role in the growth of the mutual fund sector.

The company is promoter-driven and has no equity investment from any private equity or venture capital firm. Its revenues grew by 26.60 percent in the financial year 2020, with a 20.59 percent annual jump in profit before tax.

Rajiv Bajaj is the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital Ltd. He has over 30 years of management experience in investment banking, investment advisory, among others. Sanjiv Bajaj is the Joint Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Capital. He has taken over the reins from his father KK Bajaj, founder of the company, and has scaled the business to over 300 offices in India, with over 4.1 million clients.

KK Bajaj was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award by State Bank of India Mutual Fund and by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for his significant contribution to the life insurance industry.

The company has also won the best financial advisor retail awards in 2009, 2011 and 2012. It also received the 'Best Performing Financial Advisor Retail' Award in the UTI MF & CNBC-TV18 Financial Advisor Awards 2016-17.